Police make arrests at north Lexington hotel

Investigators say suspects are now in custody, but they have not been identified.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Multiple police units converged on the Bryan Station Inn on East New Circle Road Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say they found a car there that was stolen from Frankfort.

People inside the car reportedly ran into two different rooms at the motel.

Police chased them, and say they found drugs and guns in the rooms.

Suspects are now in custody, but they haven’t been identified.

WKYT is following this story and will update it with additional details as they become available.

