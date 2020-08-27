Racing board seeks DQ of Justify in Santa Anita Derby

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The California Horse Racing Board has voted to proceed with a complaint seeking the disqualification of Justify from his victory in the 2018 Santa Anita Derby based on laboratory findings that show his post-race sample tested positive for scopolamine.

The racing board won’t file a complaint against Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert because of what it called “substantial evidence” that the scopolamine resulted from environmental contamination from jimson weed.

Baffert had denied giving the horse scopolamine, and blamed the contamination on jimson weed, which grows wild in California.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.