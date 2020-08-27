Advertisement

Racing board seeks DQ of Justify in Santa Anita Derby

The racing board won’t file a complaint against Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert.
Justify (1), with jockey Mike Smith up, crosses the finish line to win the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Justify (1), with jockey Mike Smith up, crosses the finish line to win the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) (KY3)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The California Horse Racing Board has voted to proceed with a complaint seeking the disqualification of Justify from his victory in the 2018 Santa Anita Derby based on laboratory findings that show his post-race sample tested positive for scopolamine.

The racing board won’t file a complaint against Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert because of what it called “substantial evidence” that the scopolamine resulted from environmental contamination from jimson weed.

Baffert had denied giving the horse scopolamine, and blamed the contamination on jimson weed, which grows wild in California.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

SEC sets new start dates, formats for fall seasons

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alex Walker
SEC soccer will begin September 18 with SEC volleyball opening play October 16.

News

In show of solidarity, UK Football Team walks off practice field

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
UK officials have confirmed that the football team decided to leave the practice field on Thursday in a show of solidarity with recent protests across the nation.

Sports

Browns sign former Kentucky center Jon Toth

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Toth is 6-5, 298 pounds and has spent time on the Eagles (2017-18) and Jets (2018) practice squads.

Sports

New UK assistant Bruiser Flint credits relationship with Cal for reason he took the job

Updated: 20 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

Latest News

Sports

Frankfort High School Panthers will play in front of empty bleachers

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The high school football season is scheduled to start on September 11, but a few questions remain before that opening Friday night.

Sports

Vanderbilt football returns after COVID-19 pause

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Commodores’ practice last Friday was the first of two to be canceled.

Sports

Legends add MLB Veteran Eric Young Jr., Cole Sturgeon, Chris Proctor

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Young Jr. is the 8th MLB veteran to play for Lexington this season.

News

WATCH | Bengals announce fan attendance policy for home opener

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT
The Cincinnati Bengals announced their fan attendance policy for their 2020 season home opener.

Sports

Neyland Stadium to seat 25% of capacity for 2020 season

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:24 PM EDT
|
By Megan Sadler
A new socially distanced seating plan has been finalized for Neyland Stadium, according to a release from officials.

Sports

Max Duffy named Associated Press first-team preseason All-America

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
Senior punter won the Ray Guy Award and led the nation in punting in 2019