Scaffolding snaps in downtown Lexington, fire department rescues two workers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is following a breaking news story out of downtown Lexington, where scaffolding snapped in half while workers were on it.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on E. Main St.

Two workers were dangling from the scaffolding and the fire department rescued both men.

Fortunately, there were no injures.

Officials don’t know what they were working on when the scaffolding broke.

