Advertisement

Secretary of State Adams to testify before Congress on Friday

Secretary of State Michael Adams spoke to reporters about the primary. (File Photo: 6/30/20)
Secretary of State Michael Adams spoke to reporters about the primary. (File Photo: 6/30/20)(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) – Kentucky’s Secretary of State Michael Adams will testify before a congressional committee in Washington on Friday.

Adams will appear virtually from the Kentucky State Capitol.

The secretary says the House Homeland Security Committee has invited him to talk about how Kentucky is leading the nation in election administration.

Adams will testify between noon and 2 p.m.

Live coverage of Secretary Adams’ testimony can be seen here.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New details emerge in construction collapse outside Lexington city hall

Updated: 6 minutes ago
We’re learning more about a scary situation at the government center Wednesday night.

National

Hurricane Laura blasts Gulf Coast with wind, rain and wall of seawater; first death reported

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Hurricane Center says Laura remains a hurricane more than 170 miles inland, drenching central Louisiana.

News

Mayor, police chief hold news conference about recent Lexington gun violence

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lexington has seen a surge in gun violence in recent days, including one just Wednesday at an apartment building on Garden Springs Drive, along with a deadly shooting at Fayette Mall on Sunday.

News

Ky. Board of Education meeting Friday to discuss concerns about high-contact fall sports

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Schools are starting back up in the Commonwealth, and the future of fall sports could still be up for discussion.

News

Fayette Mall to expand Youth Escort Policy

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Beginning on Friday, August 28th, the Fayette Mall’s Youth Escort Policy will be in effect during all mall hours on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Latest News

Lexington

Health dept. reports 102 new COVID cases in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 102 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 4 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tropical rains arrive soon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Some of the outer bands of Hurricane Laura will begin pushing across Kentucky today.

State

23-year-old giraffe, Malaika, dies at Louisville Zoo

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The zoo said Malaika suffered from musculoskeletal problems that led to stiffness, lameness and difficulty moving.

Lexington

Kentucky Farm Bureau offers free WiFi at all locations

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The organization is providing free internet access at all of their offices.