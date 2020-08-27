Secretary of State Adams to testify before Congress on Friday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) – Kentucky’s Secretary of State Michael Adams will testify before a congressional committee in Washington on Friday.

Adams will appear virtually from the Kentucky State Capitol.

The secretary says the House Homeland Security Committee has invited him to talk about how Kentucky is leading the nation in election administration.

Adams will testify between noon and 2 p.m.

Live coverage of Secretary Adams’ testimony can be seen here.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.