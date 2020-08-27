The Breakdown with horse racing expert Kenny Rice: How is the Derby shaping up?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The 146th Kentucky Derby will look and sound like nothing before it. It will mark a lot of firsts: first time run in September and first time with no fans. How will all that effect the racing, the horses, and trainers? Veteran horse racing broadcaster Kenny Rice of Lexington joins us for a live discussion tonight at 6:30 on the CW Lexington. The Derby at Churchill Downs is only nine days away.

