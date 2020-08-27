Three injured in crash after car runs stop sign, hits dance studio

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The Nicholasville Police Department says a serious car crash happened on N. Main St. at Richmond Ave. earlier this evening.

Police say the crash happened around 7 p.m., when a car that was quickly heading down Richmond Ave. toward N. Main St. didn’t stop at a stop sign. Witnesses say another car clipped them as they were passing the stop sign.

Police say the car that ran the stop sign then spun out of control and hit Mindy’s Jessamine School of Classical Dance. Three people were in the car and police say they were all injured, two of them in critical condition. They were all three taken to the hospital.

The building that the car hit was empty at the time.

Police say there was not a coroner on the scene.

Police say Main Street will be closed for two more hours.

