Gov. Beshear reports 775 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided a Thursday update on COVID-19 in the state.

The governor began his news conference by pushing folks to get tested for COVID-19. He says he wants everyone to be regularly tested regardless of what the new CDC guidelines say.

Gov. Beshear reported 775 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing up the state total to 45,978 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.8 percent positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 130 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were eight reported COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the state total to 910.

Thursday’s reported deaths include an 84-year-old man from Allen County, an 89-year-old woman from McCracken County, a 75-year-old man from Warren County, an 84-year-old man from Barren County, 70-year-old man from Hardin County, a 90-year-old man from Lewis County, a 74-year-old man from Madison County, and an 80-year-old woman from Green County.

As of Thursday, 573 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 154 are in the ICU and 88 are on a ventilator. There have been at least 848,937 COVID-19 tests performed in the state and at least 9,731 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The governor announced a new distillery project in Bullitt County that will bring 22 jobs to the area, and a heating and air products distribution center in Graves County, which will bring 175 jobs. Also, the governor announced Danieli Corp. will be refurbishing the old AK Steel in Ashland, a $12.25 investment, bringing 61 new jobs to the area.

