Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Storms and heavy rain increasing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After dealing with summer heat and humidity this week, now we have remnants of Laura moving into our forecast, bringing showers and thunderstorms to our forecast.

For your Friday, morning conditions are on the mild side with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. As we continue throughout the day, highs will be back into the lower 80s, but cloud cover with showers and thunderstorms will be helping keep temperatures somewhat lower. At times with the storms, we could see localized flooding issues as heavy rain is expected with a low end-severe threat.

By Saturday, scattered storms will stick around in the forecast as remnants from Laura move off to the east. While the severe threat will mostly move out of the area, we can’t completely rule a strong storm or two. Morning temperatures will start the day in the mid to upper 60s, and then by the afternoon highs will be into the lower 80s. Some storms will produce heavy rainfall that could lead to some localized flooding yet again.

We keep isolated to scattered storm chances around for Sunday before another system ramps storm chances up for early next week. These storms will be associated with another cold front that will sweep in by Monday/Tuesday, which will also keep a bit of a cooler feel around for September. Highs through the weekend will remain in the lower 80s, and then highs next week will only be around the upper 70s with overnight lows in the lower 60s and upper 50s.

