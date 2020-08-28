Auburn football cancelled last two practices due to COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A person with knowledge of the situation says Auburn’s football team has canceled its last two practices because of issues related to COVID-19 after positive tests this week.

It wasn’t clear how many players, coaches or others tested positive. Auburn coach Gus Malzahn remains scheduled to speak to reporters Saturday. Auburn spokesman Kirk Sampson would only confirm that the Tigers hadn’t practiced Wednesday or Thursday as scheduled.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss details.

Malzahn had previously said the Tigers had gone two straight weeks without a positive. He said Auburn still had four players going through protocols when the team began practice on Aug. 17.

The Tigers are scheduled to open the season Sept. 26 against Kentucky.

