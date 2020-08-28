Advertisement

Auburn football cancelled last two practices due to COVID-19

The Tigers are scheduled to open the season Sept. 26 against Kentucky.
Bo Nix Auburn Football A-Day on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Auburn, Ala. (Source: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics)
Bo Nix Auburn Football A-Day on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Auburn, Ala. (Source: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics)(KNEP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A person with knowledge of the situation says Auburn’s football team has canceled its last two practices because of issues related to COVID-19 after positive tests this week.

It wasn’t clear how many players, coaches or others tested positive. Auburn coach Gus Malzahn remains scheduled to speak to reporters Saturday. Auburn spokesman Kirk Sampson would only confirm that the Tigers hadn’t practiced Wednesday or Thursday as scheduled.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss details.

Malzahn had previously said the Tigers had gone two straight weeks without a positive. He said Auburn still had four players going through protocols when the team began practice on Aug. 17.

The Tigers are scheduled to open the season Sept. 26 against Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

NBA playoffs resume Saturday as sides detail new commitments

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Brian Mahoney
Play stopped Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t take the court for their playoff game against Orlando.

Sports

Legendary Arizona head coach Lute Olson dies at 85

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
He was the head coach of the Wildcats for 25 years, leading Arizona to five Final Fours and the 1997 national title.

News

Coaches want solid decision on play as Dept. of Education meets Friday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brian Milam
For football coaches and players it has been a back-and-forth situation of trying to figure out what is coming up around the corner.

Sports

SEC sets new start dates, formats for fall seasons

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
SEC soccer will begin September 18 with SEC volleyball opening play October 16.

Latest News

Sports

Racing board seeks DQ of Justify in Santa Anita Derby

Updated: 21 hours ago
The racing board won’t file a complaint against Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert.

News

In show of solidarity, UK Football Team walks off practice field

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
UK officials have confirmed that the football team decided to leave the practice field on Thursday in a show of solidarity with recent protests across the nation.

Sports

Browns sign former Kentucky center Jon Toth

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:57 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Toth is 6-5, 298 pounds and has spent time on the Eagles (2017-18) and Jets (2018) practice squads.

Sports

New UK assistant Bruiser Flint credits relationship with Cal for reason he took the job

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:27 PM EDT
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

Sports

Frankfort High School Panthers will play in front of empty bleachers

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The high school football season is scheduled to start on September 11, but a few questions remain before that opening Friday night.

Sports

Vanderbilt football returns after COVID-19 pause

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Commodores’ practice last Friday was the first of two to be canceled.