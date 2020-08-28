Bluegrass Chapter of the Red Cross helping with Hurricane Laura relief

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – The Bluegrass Chapter of the American Red Cross is hard at work on the ground and behind the scenes right now helping those impacted by the hurricane in both Louisiana and Texas.

Because Hurricane Laura hit in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers and organizers are being forced to think outside the box.

For instance, instead of housing evacuees in stadiums and arenas, they’re using hotels in order to keep people socially distanced.

“The number I heard and I can’t be exact but we have something like 21 thousand hotel rooms right now,” says Red Cross Shelter Manager David Silver.

Silver has been in Louisiana since Sunday, helping with relief efforts there. He says what they need most right now is money.

“We cannot take in-kind donations anymore, thinks like clothing and supplies. Everything we give to these people, we have to go out and buy because of COVID,” he says.

Silver also says, when it comes down to it, their objective is simple.

“When it comes down to it, it’s all about alleviating human suffering, and that takes money,” says Silver.

Leaders with the Red Cross say they’re in desperate need of blood donations, as well.

