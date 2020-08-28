Driver runs over, damages multiple graves at Laurel Co. cemetery

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) – Laurel County deputies are looking for a hit-and-run driver who abandoned the crash scene in a cemetery.

It happened Wednesday night in the Locust Grove cemetery about nine miles southwest of London, a large cemetery that houses the graves of multiple veterans from World War II and Vietnam.

Officials say the suspect drove through the cemetery, crashing through several gravestones, and drove down a hill before running into a tree and abandoning the vehicle.

Investigators say the truck did not have registration plates.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case as an act of criminal mischief.

