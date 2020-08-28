Advertisement

Fayette Co. families struggle with internet issues as they navigate online learning

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, online learning has been a challenge for educators, students and parents alike.

WKYT’s Chelsea Jones spoke with 11-year-old Dane and his mother, Laura Camick, who have been running into some problems as they navigate through online learning.

“We have struggled with internet connections,” Camick said.

Fayette County Public Schools officials confirm there was an internet interruption across the district Friday morning for about 10 minutes.

“Being blocked off calls and then waiting to get us signed back on,” she said.

Camick says the past three days have been tough, running into technical issues not only with her son, but also with her 8-year-old daughter Quinn.

“I did call the school, I called them a couple of times the other day and I did not have anyone answer the phone,” Camick said.

Camick and several other parents are having the same issues. When WKYT spoke with district officials earlier this week, they noted staff were doing the best they could to repair Chromebooks and distribute them to students still needing one. They asked parents to be patient as they navigate the virtual process.

But for Camick and Dane, it’s been frustrating.

“It’s upsetting that he’s not able to do what he’s supposed to do, but this is where we are.”

District officials says they are trying work with Zoom to address to why some students are being kicked out classes.

