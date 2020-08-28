Georgetown Police investigate stabbing and carjacking, the latest incident in a recent spike of violent crimes

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - You hear rumblings of it among neighbors and in small chit chat between gas station employees and customers, it’s talk of a recent spike in violent crimes in Georgetown.

“We have seen an uptick in violent crime,” Georgetown Police Asst. Chief Robert Swanigan said. “We are obviously working as diligently as we can to address that.”

Just last week there was a road rage incident on Cherry Blossom Way with multiple shots fired from a moving vehicle. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Tuesday, police were called to the scene of a brutal robbery on East Washington Street.

“They found an elderly male individual who was physically assaulted pretty severely, massive contusions to his head area,” Swanigan said. “And, he advised that he had been robbed.”

Police are still looking for the suspect who they said the victim described as a black man, 40 to 50 years old, between 5′10″ and 6 feet tall, and wearing a black shirt.

The latest incident happened Thursday night on Darby Lane when police said a man was stabbed and carjacked near the Speedway gas station. In that case, police have recovered the stolen car and have a person of interest in custody.

The investigations are happening as the Georgetown Police Department is dealing with staffing shortages. Officers are working overtime to fill in and asking for the community’s help in solving these crimes while Georgetown’s blue line is stretched even thinner.

“We’re going to continue to do our part, our officers are patrolling their areas aggressively,” Swanigan said. “We’ve been very successful in the past with the great partnerships that we have with our citizens, and we’re very hopeful that somebody has seen something and will feel comfortable coming to us and will get us some leads that we need to make an arrest in these cases.”

You can provide tips anonymously to the Georgetown Police Department via the Relay app or calling 502-863-7820.

