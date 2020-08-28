Advertisement

Georgetown Police investigate stabbing and carjacking, the latest incident in a recent spike of violent crimes

Georgetown Police are investigating a stabbing, carjacking that happened on Darby Lane near the Speedway gas station.
Georgetown Police are investigating a stabbing, carjacking that happened on Darby Lane near the Speedway gas station.(WKYT)
By Shelby Smithson
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - You hear rumblings of it among neighbors and in small chit chat between gas station employees and customers, it’s talk of a recent spike in violent crimes in Georgetown.

“We have seen an uptick in violent crime,” Georgetown Police Asst. Chief Robert Swanigan said. “We are obviously working as diligently as we can to address that.”

Just last week there was a road rage incident on Cherry Blossom Way with multiple shots fired from a moving vehicle. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Tuesday, police were called to the scene of a brutal robbery on East Washington Street.

“They found an elderly male individual who was physically assaulted pretty severely, massive contusions to his head area,” Swanigan said. “And, he advised that he had been robbed.”

Police are still looking for the suspect who they said the victim described as a black man, 40 to 50 years old, between 5′10″ and 6 feet tall, and wearing a black shirt.

The latest incident happened Thursday night on Darby Lane when police said a man was stabbed and carjacked near the Speedway gas station. In that case, police have recovered the stolen car and have a person of interest in custody.

The investigations are happening as the Georgetown Police Department is dealing with staffing shortages. Officers are working overtime to fill in and asking for the community’s help in solving these crimes while Georgetown’s blue line is stretched even thinner.

“We’re going to continue to do our part, our officers are patrolling their areas aggressively,” Swanigan said. “We’ve been very successful in the past with the great partnerships that we have with our citizens, and we’re very hopeful that somebody has seen something and will feel comfortable coming to us and will get us some leads that we need to make an arrest in these cases.”

You can provide tips anonymously to the Georgetown Police Department via the Relay app or calling 502-863-7820.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State keeps eye on growing cases in universities

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
State health leaders say they are keeping a close eye on the growing number of cases at universities across the state.

National

Laura thrashes Louisiana, nearby states face tornado threats

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
One of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. pounded the Gulf Coast with wind and rain Thursday as Laura roared ashore in Louisiana near the Texas border, unleashing a fearsome wall of seawater and killing at least two people.

News

Laurel Co. Sheriff searching for missing teen

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in it search for a missing teen.

News

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office searching for person who drove through cemetery

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Deputies are searching for a person they say struck several headstones at Locust Grove Cemetery with an SUV late Wednesday night.

Latest News

News

Coaches want solid decision on play as Dept. of Education meets Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brian Milam
For football coaches and players it has been a back-and-forth situation of trying to figure out what is coming up around the corner.

News

Mayor, police chief hold news conference about recent Lexington gun violence

Updated: 5 hours ago
WKYT News at 5:00 PM

News

UPDATE: Arrest made in Lindy Lane homicide investigation

Updated: 5 hours ago
WKYT News at 5:00 PM

WKYT Investigates

WKYT Investigates | H-2B help wanted

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
President Trump's suspension of foreign worker permits months ago made things harder for one of Kentucky's signature industries.

Sports

SEC sets new start dates, formats for fall seasons

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
SEC soccer will begin September 18 with SEC volleyball opening play October 16.

Sports

Racing board seeks DQ of Justify in Santa Anita Derby

Updated: 6 hours ago
The racing board won’t file a complaint against Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert.