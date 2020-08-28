Gov. Beshear reports 792 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate drops to 4.5 percent

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided a Friday update on COVID-19 in the state.

Gov. Beshear reported 792 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing up the state total to 46,757 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.50 percent positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 114 are in kids 18 or younger.

With 792 new cases, Friday was the seventh-highest single day total. August continues to be the month with the most new COVID-19 cases.

There were eight reported COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the state total to 918.

“We’ve got to come together to defeat this virus,” said Gov. Beshear. “Make sure that you take a little time to take care of yourself and your family so when we have to go through some of these tough things or make tough decisions, we can react like the great people that we are.”

Friday’s reported deaths include a 69-year-old woman from Barren County; a 94-year-old woman from Carroll County; an 85-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man from Christian County; a 78-year-old woman from Scott County; a 58-year-old woman from Taylor County; a 73-year-old man from Union County; and a 92-year-old man from Warren County.

“Again, it’s been a hard month. It’s going to probably be an even harder September,” said Gov. Beshear. “Make sure that you’re praying for these families.”

There have been at least 860,738 COVID-19 tests performed in the state and at least 10,266 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

