Kentucky Theatre set to close temporarily

Photo: WKYT/Chelsea Jones
Photo: WKYT/Chelsea Jones(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to a press release, the Kentucky Theatre will close temporarily beginning Oct. 1.

“This is the last thing I would ever want to do. I love the Kentucky Theatre,” Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said. “But the management group that runs the theatre contacted us. COVID-19 has steamrolled the Kentucky. Their numbers are way down and they’re having trouble getting movies.”

Mayor Gorton says the building will still be maintained and will reopen as soon as possible.

“We are anxious to see the theatre reopen when conditions are favorable,” said Analy Scorsone, a member of the management group.

The City is terminating the contract it has with the management company at the company’s request.

