Ky. BOE conducts Friday virtual meeting to discuss KHSAA fall sports plan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Schools in Fayette County and other parts of the Commonwealth are wrapping up their first week of classes today, but one question is still up in the air: What is the future of sports for the fall season?

The Kentucky High School Athletics Association has ruled in favor of allowing fall sports to be played, but the Kentucky Board of Education is holding a special meeting to discuss the plan.

Yesterday, board members spent all day answering thousands of phone calls and emails trying to put rumors to rest.

They say canceling or postponing fall sports is not on the table for discussion, and Friday’s meeting is a normal course of action since the Board of Education is the governing body for all Kentucky high schools.

Board members tell WKYT they want to have a clear discussion about the guidelines moving forward.

Yesterday, Governor Andy Beshear stood behind the board, especially after members reportedly received threatening messages.

“What would I like to see from the meeting? And let me be clear. I didn’t ask for the meeting to be called, or work with anybody to call the meeting whatsoever. But, if this is going to be a parental choice, a superintendent choice, a principal choice, a coach choice, it’s got to be based on real information.”

WKYT will continue following this meeting and ill update this story if any changes or recommendations come from it.

So far, the KHSAA has not released a statement about Friday’s meeting. Commissioner Julian Tackett is scheduled to speak.

