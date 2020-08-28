Advertisement

Ky. BOE conducts Friday virtual meeting to discuss KHSAA fall sports plan

By Olivia Russell
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Schools in Fayette County and other parts of the Commonwealth are wrapping up their first week of classes today, but one question is still up in the air: What is the future of sports for the fall season?

The Kentucky High School Athletics Association has ruled in favor of allowing fall sports to be played, but the Kentucky Board of Education is holding a special meeting to discuss the plan.

Yesterday, board members spent all day answering thousands of phone calls and emails trying to put rumors to rest.

They say canceling or postponing fall sports is not on the table for discussion, and Friday’s meeting is a normal course of action since the Board of Education is the governing body for all Kentucky high schools.

Board members tell WKYT they want to have a clear discussion about the guidelines moving forward.

Yesterday, Governor Andy Beshear stood behind the board, especially after members reportedly received threatening messages.

“What would I like to see from the meeting? And let me be clear. I didn’t ask for the meeting to be called, or work with anybody to call the meeting whatsoever. But, if this is going to be a parental choice, a superintendent choice, a principal choice, a coach choice, it’s got to be based on real information.”

WKYT will continue following this meeting and ill update this story if any changes or recommendations come from it.

So far, the KHSAA has not released a statement about Friday’s meeting. Commissioner Julian Tackett is scheduled to speak.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lexington’s Cheapside Park renamed, now Henry A. Tandy Centennial Park

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington’s Urban County Council has officially renamed downtown’s former Cheapside Park.

News

Bluegrass Chapter of the Red Cross helping with Hurricane Laura relief

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Andrea Walker
The Bluegrass Chapter of the American Red Cross is hard at work on the ground and behind the scenes right now helping those impacted by the hurricane in both Louisiana and Texas.

News

Sen. Rand Paul confronted by protesters after leaving White House

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul is relating his experience about a late-night incident with protesters in Washington, D.C.

News

Driver runs over, damages multiple graves at Laurel Co. cemetery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Laurel County deputies are looking for a hit-and-run driver who abandoned the crash scene in a cemetery.

Latest News

News

Madison Co. officials warn public of COVID-19 scam

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
A scam alert is being issued out of Madison County, where officials say that residents are getting text messages claiming to be from the health department.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 112 new COVID cases in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 112 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.

News

UPDATE: Arrest made in Georgetown carjacking, assault case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Georgetown Police Detectives have made an arrest in a carjacking and assault incident that happened Thursday night on Darby Lane.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Storms and heavy rain increasing

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
As remnants of Laura move into our region, heavy rain and thunderstorms can be expected with a storm or two also becoming severe.

News

State keeps eye on growing cases in universities

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
State health leaders say they are keeping a close eye on the growing number of cases at universities across the state.

National

Senator Rand Paul thanks DC Police after alleged attack

Updated: 10 hours ago
Paul said the incident happened one block away from the White House.