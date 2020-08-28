Advertisement

Lawnmower incident results in Delaware man’s fifth DUI bust

(wcax)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Del. (AP) - A Delaware man with a history of drunken driving arrests has been charged with DUI again after authorities say he drove a riding lawnmower while intoxicated. Delaware State Police arrested 60-year-old Ralph J. Cahall of Greenwood on Tuesday after receiving a report about a person lying along a grassy roadside near a lawnmower. Police say troopers found Cahall leaning against his lawnmower and detected a strong odor of alcohol. Cahall was charged with fifth offense-DUI, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

