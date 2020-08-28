Legendary Arizona head coach Lute Olson dies at 85

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Legendary Arizona head coach Lute Olson died late Thursday night at the age of 85.

He was the head coach of the Wildcats for 25 years, leading Arizona to five Final Fours and the 1997 national title. He was also voted Pac-10 Coach of the Year seven times.

In 2002, Olson was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Before his time at Arizona, he was the head coach at Iowa, leading the Hawkeyes from 1974-1983.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.