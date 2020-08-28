Advertisement

Legendary Arizona head coach Lute Olson dies at 85

He was the head coach of the Wildcats for 25 years, leading Arizona to five Final Fours and the 1997 national title.
Lute Olson dies at 85.
Lute Olson dies at 85.(Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Legendary Arizona head coach Lute Olson died late Thursday night at the age of 85.

He was the head coach of the Wildcats for 25 years, leading Arizona to five Final Fours and the 1997 national title. He was also voted Pac-10 Coach of the Year seven times.

In 2002, Olson was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Before his time at Arizona, he was the head coach at Iowa, leading the Hawkeyes from 1974-1983.

