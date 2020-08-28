Lexington’s Cheapside Park renamed, now Henry A. Tandy Centennial Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Lexington’s Urban County Council has officially renamed downtown’s former Cheapside Park.

The land next to the old courthouse that was once the site of slave auctions is now the ‘Henry A. Tandy Centennial Park.’

Tandy was a freed slave who did masonry work for many of downtown Lexington’s landmarks.

Statues honoring Confederate generals were removed from the park in 2017.

The group ‘Take Back Cheapside’ was instrumental in pushing the council to make the changes.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.