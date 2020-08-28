Advertisement

Madison Co. officials warn public of COVID-19 scam

Health officials say if you receive a text saying you've tested positive for COVID-19 from the Madison County Health Department, don't respond.
Health officials say if you receive a text saying you've tested positive for COVID-19 from the Madison County Health Department, don't respond.(WSAZ)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) – A scam alert is being issued out of Madison County, where officials say that residents are getting text messages claiming to be from the health department.

Health officials say if you receive a text saying you’ve tested positive for COVID-19 from the Madison County Health Department, don’t respond. Department officials say that’s not how they operate.

“The health department will never send test results via a text message to anyone,” says Kelley McBride, with the Madison County Health Department. “If the health department can’t reach someone by phone and there is no voicemail set up for that recipient, the health department will send a text message. It will be very specific identifying us as the Madison County Health Department and that we are trying to reach you regarding an urgent health matter and to please call our local health number as soon as possible.”

Citizens reached out to inform the department about the scam. They found out that if you call the number in the text you’ll connect with someone trying to give a sales pitch.

McBride says it’s disappointing to know someone is trying to exploit the work in testing and contact tracing that the department is providing.

“It is frustrating and there have always been and there always will be those people who try to take advantage of a situation, even a global pandemic,” says McBride. “We just have to keep putting out our positive message and giving the true resources that people can trust.”

McBride says that if you receive any texts claiming to be from the health department asking for personal information, like social security numbers, address, or credit card information that should be a red flag and you should report that to the office of the Kentucky Attorney General.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

Health dept. reports 112 new COVID cases in Lexington

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 112 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.

News

UPDATE: Arrest made in Georgetown carjacking, assault case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Georgetown Police Detectives have made an arrest in a carjacking and assault incident that happened Thursday night on Darby Lane.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Storms and heavy rain increasing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
As remnants of Laura move into our region, heavy rain and thunderstorms can be expected with a storm or two also becoming severe.

News

State keeps eye on growing cases in universities

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
State health leaders say they are keeping a close eye on the growing number of cases at universities across the state.

Latest News

National

Senator Rand Paul thanks DC Police after alleged attack

Updated: 9 hours ago
Paul said the incident happened one block away from the White House.

Sports

Legendary Arizona head coach Lute Olson dies at 85

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
He was the head coach of the Wildcats for 25 years, leading Arizona to five Final Fours and the 1997 national title.

News

Georgetown Police investigate stabbing and carjacking, the latest incident in a recent spike of violent crimes

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
There have been several incidents of violent crime in Georgetown just in the last week.

National

Laura thrashes Louisiana, nearby states face tornado threats

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
One of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. pounded the Gulf Coast with wind and rain Thursday as Laura roared ashore in Louisiana near the Texas border, unleashing a fearsome wall of seawater and killing at least two people.

News

Laurel Co. Sheriff searching for missing teen

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in it search for a missing teen.

News

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office searching for person who drove through cemetery

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Deputies are searching for a person they say struck several headstones at Locust Grove Cemetery with an SUV late Wednesday night.