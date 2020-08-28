Montgomery Co. church helping with wifi access for students

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) --

While in-person classes are on hold and students are preparing to join their classes online, one Montgomery County church hopes to help students keep-up with free wifi access.

Montgomery County Schools partnered with local churches and fire departments to create wifi hotspots throughout the county. See a list of all the locations here.

State education leaders estimate 32,000 children across the bluegrass remain without internet access. The state announced Monday an $8 million investment in hopes of getting internet to all of the state’s nooks and crannies.

Gateway Christian Church on Winchester Road in Mt. Sterling say students will be able to access the free wifi in their parking lot.

Senior Minister Bill Kilgore says the decision to help was easy. The church already provides free meals to 40 students within an elementary school in town -- thus recognizing many parents will likely not be able to afford adding internet to their monthly list of bills. He wants the public to know the church is not just a place for spiritual development but an asset for all to use.

“We want to do our best to help to community grow,” said Kilgore. “We want to do our part to help their development whether it’s education or spiritual. We want to partner with families in our community.”

The district says they are willing to add more wifi hotspots throughout the county if needed. Montgomery County’s first day of online learning starts Monday.

