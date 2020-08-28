Advertisement

Montgomery Co. church helping with wifi access for students

While in-person classes are on hold and students are preparing to join their classes online, one Montgomery County church hopes to help students keep-up with free wifi access.
While in-person classes are on hold and students are preparing to join their classes online, one Montgomery County church hopes to help students keep-up with free wifi access.
While in-person classes are on hold and students are preparing to join their classes online, one Montgomery County church hopes to help students keep-up with free wifi access.(WKYT News)
By Nick Oliver
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) --

While in-person classes are on hold and students are preparing to join their classes online, one Montgomery County church hopes to help students keep-up with free wifi access.

Montgomery County Schools partnered with local churches and fire departments to create wifi hotspots throughout the county. See a list of all the locations here.

State education leaders estimate 32,000 children across the bluegrass remain without internet access. The state announced Monday an $8 million investment in hopes of getting internet to all of the state’s nooks and crannies.

Gateway Christian Church on Winchester Road in Mt. Sterling say students will be able to access the free wifi in their parking lot.

Senior Minister Bill Kilgore says the decision to help was easy. The church already provides free meals to 40 students within an elementary school in town -- thus recognizing many parents will likely not be able to afford adding internet to their monthly list of bills. He wants the public to know the church is not just a place for spiritual development but an asset for all to use.

“We want to do our best to help to community grow,” said Kilgore. “We want to do our part to help their development whether it’s education or spiritual. We want to partner with families in our community.”

The district says they are willing to add more wifi hotspots throughout the county if needed. Montgomery County’s first day of online learning starts Monday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Auburn football cancelled last two practices due to COVID-19

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Tigers are scheduled to open the season Sept. 26 against Kentucky.

Sports

NBA playoffs resume Saturday as sides detail new commitments

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Brian Mahoney
Play stopped Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t take the court for their playoff game against Orlando.

News

Lexington’s Cheapside Park renamed, now Henry A. Tandy Centennial Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington’s Urban County Council has officially renamed downtown’s former Cheapside Park.

News

Bluegrass Chapter of the Red Cross helping with Hurricane Laura relief

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andrea Walker
The Bluegrass Chapter of the American Red Cross is hard at work on the ground and behind the scenes right now helping those impacted by the hurricane in both Louisiana and Texas.

Latest News

News

Sen. Rand Paul confronted by protesters after leaving White House

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul is relating his experience about a late-night incident with protesters in Washington, D.C.

News

Ky. BOE conducts Friday virtual meeting to discuss KHSAA fall sports plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Schools in Fayette County and other parts of the Commonwealth are wrapping up their first week of classes today, but one question is still up in the air: What is the future of sports for the fall season?

News

Driver runs over, damages multiple graves at Laurel Co. cemetery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Laurel County deputies are looking for a hit-and-run driver who abandoned the crash scene in a cemetery.

News

Madison Co. officials warn public of COVID-19 scam

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
A scam alert is being issued out of Madison County, where officials say that residents are getting text messages claiming to be from the health department.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 112 new COVID cases in Lexington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 112 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.

News

UPDATE: Arrest made in Georgetown carjacking, assault case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Georgetown Police Detectives have made an arrest in a carjacking and assault incident that happened Thursday night on Darby Lane.