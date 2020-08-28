Advertisement

One charged with manslaughter in overdose death of Martin Co. man

Christopher Newsome faces charges of manslaughter and trafficking in controlled substances.
Christopher Newsome faces charges of manslaughter and trafficking in controlled substances.(WKYT/Big Sandy Regional Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
INEZ, Ky. (WKYT) – Kentucky State Police have charged a man in connection to an overdose death on Thursday.

Troopers say they received a 911 call regarding an overdose at the Dempsey Housing apartment complex.

When they arrived, they say 27-year-old Ryan Marcum of Warfield, was found dead in an apartment.

Investigators say a warrant was obtained for 28-year-old Christopher Newsome of Debord. According to Troopers, Newsome’s drug involvement with Marcum is believed to be a direct factor in Marcum’s death.

Newsome was arrested and faces charges of manslaughter and trafficking in controlled substances.

He is now in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

