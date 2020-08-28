One charged with manslaughter in overdose death of Martin Co. man

INEZ, Ky. (WKYT) – Kentucky State Police have charged a man in connection to an overdose death on Thursday.

Troopers say they received a 911 call regarding an overdose at the Dempsey Housing apartment complex.

When they arrived, they say 27-year-old Ryan Marcum of Warfield, was found dead in an apartment.

Investigators say a warrant was obtained for 28-year-old Christopher Newsome of Debord. According to Troopers, Newsome’s drug involvement with Marcum is believed to be a direct factor in Marcum’s death.

Newsome was arrested and faces charges of manslaughter and trafficking in controlled substances.

He is now in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

