School staff member in Mercer Co. tests positive for COVID-19

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) – A letter sent out from Mercer County Schools Superintendent Dennis Davis states that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member from King Middle School is self-quarantined currently.

The release also says the employee helped distribute Chromebooks and materials to students and families earlier in the week. While this is not considered ‘close contact,’ parents and students who received materials are being asked to monitor their health.

As a result of the positive test, the King Middle School and the Food Service/Technology buildings will be closed until September 1 so the employee’s work areas can be disinfected.

The Mercer County Health Department will contact anyone who may have been in close contact with the employee.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.