Sen. Rand Paul confronted by protesters after leaving White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKYT) – Kentucky Senator Rand Paul is relating his experience about a late-night incident with protesters in Washington, D.C.

The senator and his wife listened to President Trump’s re-nomination speech from the White House Thursday night, but he says they were attacked while returning to their hotel.

Video from the scene does not appear to show any protesters touching the senator or his wife, however, they did yell obscenities and brought up the Breonna Taylor investigation.

During the most active portion of the video, an officer carrying a bicycle clashes with a protester and Senator Paul helps steady him.

The video shows the senator, his wife, and friends moving quickly, surrounded by those officers.

Senator Paul thanked the officers this morning in an appearance on Fox News.

“I truly believe that the police saved our lives and we would not be here today, or we’d be in a hospital today had the police not been there. I’d like to thank them if they’re watching this. We thanked them last night, but it was still a melee, they were still trying to get people away from us, even in the hotel. Police were following us into the hotel.”

Reporters in D.C. say at least one protester was arrested.

