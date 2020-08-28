Senator Rand Paul thanks DC Police after alleged attack

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKYT) - Republican Senator Rand Paul is thanking Washington D.C. police for saving his life.

Paul took to twitter around 1:30 a.m. to thank police after saying he “got attacked by a mob of over 100″.

Paul said the incident happened one block away from the White House.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information about the incident comes to light.

Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 28, 2020

