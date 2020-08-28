State keeps eye on growing cases in universities

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -- State health leaders say they are keeping a close eye on the growing number of cases at universities across the state.

The Fayette County Health Department says they have been watching cases grow at the University of Kentucky. UK has seen 544 total cases, no hospitalizations, and no deaths. Meanwhile, the university is making more pushes for students to be tested.

Eastern Kentucky University’s database shows they are monitoring 32 active cases across campus with 11 cases recovered. They are continuing a push for students to follow guidelines in a “Colonels Comeback Plan.”

Morehead State University has seen cases grow within the last week, according to county data updated daily on the Fiscal Court’s Facebook Page. Since Friday, August 21, the university has seen 27 new MSU related cases. The campus has watched 34 cases total.

Rowan County Judge Executive Harry Clark says he meets with leadership weekly to discuss county concerns. He says while the numbers are high, they are nothing the community needs to panic over. At times the county has expected cases to grow.

“Anytime you have an influx of people, you are going to have a number of cases,” said Clark. “Realistically we have increased our population through the summer but now we have increased our population by about 2,700 people. So when you bring 2,700 more people on, you are going to have more positive cases.”

Rowan County is currently sitting at a positivity rate of 2.6%.

Governor Beshear gave an update Thursday showing 296 active cases in students and 15 in faculty and staff across the state.

