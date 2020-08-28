UK head coach Mark Stoops says he supports his team’s walkout, wants to be part of the solution

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday afternoon, the UK football team decided to leave the practice field on Thursday in a show of solidarity with recent protests across the nation.

Mark Stoops joined Kentucky Sports Radio on Friday to talk about the team’s decision, and he was nothing short of emotional about it.

Stoops admitted he is a “stay in my lane kind of guy,” but over the last several months, Stoops has shown he is much more than just a football coach. He has shown it to the city of Lexington, the state of Kentucky, and most importantly to his team.

Stoops says as the walkout came from conversation throughout the day and from what’s going on in the world, and it picked up momentum through the team. He says his team wants to be part of the solution because they feel hurt, and mentions it’s not about just one incident, but he supports his players no matter what.

“You know, how can I live with myself if I don’t really feel that, live that, and be a part of it?” Stoops said. “And again, I learn every day. I am so far from perfect in this. But my players know I care, I listen to them, and I want to help them and use their platform to just make a positive difference.”

“So all of the angry frickin’ tweets that I’m going to get it, all of the bull crap that people want to email Mitch Barnhart and Dr. Capilouto and tell how wrong we are, all we want to do is start with ourself, start with our team, and help it be better,” Stoops said.”

