UPDATE: Arrest made in Georgetown carjacking, assault case

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) – Georgetown Police Detectives have made an arrest in a carjacking and assault incident that happened Thursday night on Darby Lane.

Brandon Laterence Conley of Georgetown is charged with one count of first-degree robbery and one count of second-degree assault.

The incident happened near a Speedway gas station, where Conley allegedly stabbed a man and took his vehicle.

Officers say they found Conley within minutes of the vehicle being stolen and further investigation led to the man being charged.

Conley is now in the Scott County Detention Center.

