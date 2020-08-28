WKYT stands with American Red Cross relief effort for Hurricane Laura victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT and its partner IHeartRadio are standing up with the American Red Cross to help relief efforts in places impacted by Hurricane Laura which made landfall as one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever hit the U.S.

Hundreds of thousands of people across Louisiana are still without power or water after the hurricane sawed a devastating path through the state. In hard-hit Lake Charles, the mayor says many of the city’s 80,000 residents could be without basic services for days or weeks.

“At this time we are helping people affected by Hurricane Laura, the Red Cross Kentucky Region has mobilized more than two dozen trained disaster workers to support relief efforts on the ground or virtually,” said Lynne Washbish, executive director of the American Red Cross Bluegrass chapter. “The best way for people to help support those affected by Hurricane Laura is through a financial donation.”

To help Red Cross relief efforts, Kentuckians can make an online donation.

“While the full impact of the hurricane and storms still isn’t known, it’s important for us to work with the American Red Cross to raise money to help those impacted along the Gulf Coast,” said WKYT Vice President & General Manager Jeff Anderson.

The American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors. As the nation’s premier emergency preparedness and response organization, the Red Cross is there to help and comfort people through devastating crises—from house fires to earthquakes. Survivors of disaster, patients needing lifesaving blood, members of the military and many more turn to the Red Cross every second of every day. With nearly 275 chapters across the U.S., we have a presence in every community; alongside our global Red Cross partners, we are part of the largest humanitarian network in the world. For more than 130 years, the American Red Cross has been helping neighbors down the street, across the country and around the world. Join us today by making a donation, volunteering, giving blood or taking a class.

If people are interested in volunteering with the Red Cross, they can visit redcross.org to learn more.

