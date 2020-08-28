Advertisement

WKYT stands with American Red Cross relief effort for Hurricane Laura victims

Thousands across Louisiana are still without power or water after the hurricane sawed a devastating path through the state
WKYT Red Cross Relief Drive
WKYT Red Cross Relief Drive(WKYT)
By Robert Thomas
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT and its partner IHeartRadio are standing up with the American Red Cross to help relief efforts in places impacted by Hurricane Laura which made landfall as one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever hit the U.S.

Hundreds of thousands of people across Louisiana are still without power or water after the hurricane sawed a devastating path through the state.  In hard-hit Lake Charles, the mayor says many of the city’s 80,000 residents could be without basic services for days or weeks.

“At this time we are helping people affected by Hurricane Laura, the Red Cross Kentucky Region has mobilized more than two dozen trained disaster workers to support relief efforts on the ground or virtually,” said Lynne Washbish, executive director of the American Red Cross Bluegrass chapter. “The best way for people to help support those affected by Hurricane Laura is through a financial donation.”

To help Red Cross relief efforts, Kentuckians can make an online donation

“While the full impact of the hurricane and storms still isn’t known, it’s important for us to work with the American Red Cross to raise money to help those impacted along the Gulf Coast,” said WKYT Vice President & General Manager Jeff Anderson.

The American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors. As the nation’s premier emergency preparedness and response organization, the Red Cross is there to help and comfort people through devastating crises—from house fires to earthquakes. Survivors of disaster, patients needing lifesaving blood, members of the military and many more turn to the Red Cross every second of every day. With nearly 275 chapters across the U.S., we have a presence in every community; alongside our global Red Cross partners, we are part of the largest humanitarian network in the world. For more than 130 years, the American Red Cross has been helping neighbors down the street, across the country and around the world. Join us today by making a donation, volunteering, giving blood or taking a class.

If people are interested in volunteering with the Red Cross, they can visit redcross.org to learn more.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Madison Co. officials warn public of COVID-19 scam

Updated: 21 minutes ago
WKYT News at 5:30 PM

News

Kentucky Theatre set to close temporarily

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
According to a press release, the Kentucky Theatre will close temporarily beginning Oct. 1.

News

UK head coach Mark Stoops says he supports his team’s walkout, wants to be part of the solution

Updated: 1 hour ago
WKYT News at 5:00 PM

News

Gov. Beshear reports 792 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate drops to 4.5 percent

Updated: 1 hour ago
WKYT News at 5:00 PM

News

WATCH | Home & About - Country star Jon Pardi talks about his newest album

Updated: 1 hour ago
WKYT News at 4:30 PM

Latest News

News

UK head coach Mark Stoops says he supports his team’s walkout, wants to be part of the solution

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Milam
Mark Stoops went on Kentucky Sports Radio on Friday to talk about the team’s decision, and he was nothing short of emotional about it.

News

Fayette Co. families struggle with internet issues as they navigate online learning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
WKYT’s Chelsea Jones spoke with a family who has been running into some problems as they navigate through online learning.

News

Ky. Sec’y of State Adams talks about election protocols before congressional committee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Every election year, both major political parties disagree on policies, however, this year – in the grip of a global pandemic – the very act of how Americans will vote is up for debate.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 792 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate drops to 4.5 percent

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided a Friday update on COVID-19 in the state.

News

UK, EKU officials give update on COVID-19 testing on campus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
As week two of classes comes to an end, leaders at the University of Kentucky are optimistic about how things have gone so far. They’ve tested almost 23 thousand students and staff for the coronavirus, but still have a few to go.