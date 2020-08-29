Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Active pattern remains through next week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While Laura has moved off east, an active pattern remains in the forecast with on and off storm chances through much of next week.

As a cold front moves to our southeast this evening, a few heavy showers will remain for southern and southeastern Kentucky. Behind this front, as many have already experienced, drier conditions will move in skies clearing. We’ll continue this clearing pattern through the evening and tonight with slightly better feeling air coming in. Temperatures will be slowly cooling through the 70s this evening and into the 60s by tonight.

Sunday morning will start with temperatures in the lower 60s and upper 50s in some areas. Patchy fog is possible in some areas, but this should be clearing reasonably quickly if it is to form. As we continue throughout the day, we’ll have mostly dry conditions with a mix of sun and clouds. Some mugginess will be around throughout the day before another system moves in late Sunday night, bringing another rain threat. Highs on Sunday are expected to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Storm chances will increase across our region on Monday, producing heavy rain before moving out overnight. We’ll have a brief mostly dry period on Tuesday, but that won’t last long as yet another system comes in for Wednesday/Thursday bringing more round of heavy rain and a cold front to go along with it. Behind the cold front, Autumn air will fill into the Commonwealth for Friday and into the weekend, providing well below average temperatures. Highs through most of next week will hover around the upper 70s and lower 80s until the cold front brings mid-70s by the end of the week.

