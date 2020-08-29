Cincinnati Bengals deliver statement on racial inequality

CINCINNATI (WKYT) - Saturday morning, at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati, the Bengals delivered a statement on racial inequality and social injustice.

Center Trey Hopkins and rookie quarterback Joe Burrow made the statement in front of their team.

Statement from the Cincinnati Bengals pic.twitter.com/4bGZWXo9OW — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 29, 2020

“As this country continues to see instances of racial discrimination and injustices, it is time for us to act. Together, as a unified front, we must identify, address and ultimately end those practices and policies that would deny liberty and justice to all, regardless of race, religion, or creed. It is time for us all to take a stand!”

“It is each of our responsibility to effect change in our communities, not only for us but for those yet to come. We cannot turn a blind eye to the racism still experienced in this country. This is not an issue of politics but a fight for equality and life. If this nation is to ever reach the goals that it has promised its citizens, we must be catalysts for change.”

The team followed its statement with a tour of the Freedom Center and an educational presentation.

