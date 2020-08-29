Advertisement

Cluster of COVID-19 cases identified at Jackson County Middle School, health dept. recommends closing school building

By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Cumberland Valley District Health Department said on Monday they were notified of a few COVID-19 cases among staff inside the Jackson County Public School district. By Thursday, health officials said there were seven cases of COVID-19.

“We were discussing appropriate action in order to prevent more spread among the faculty and staff in that building,” said Public Health Director of Cumberland Valley District Health Department, Christie Green.

Health department officials told WYMT that the seven cases include faculty and staff and are in isolation. Students are not in the classroom and are participating in distance learning. Officials said no students are infected with COVID-19.

“We have greater than two people who have been effective at the same building who are not household contacts with one another,” added Green.

Friday morning, health officials had a meeting with school board officials and recommended they close the school building for the next two weeks.

“We’ve been in conversation yesterday and today and they’re very willing to do what’s the safest for the staff and the employees that they have on-site,” explained Green. “That was my recommendation to them, they asked me to put that in writing and they’re planning to move forward with that pretty much effective today,” said Green.

Green said this type of cluster was expected as staff return to schools.

“The quick action to identify those cases and get the isolation and quarantine going helps reduce that spread,” said Green.

Staff will teach from their homes as students continue with online learning.

“Teachers are prepared as their backup plan to do their educational day from home,” said Green.

You can read Jackson County Public School’s full statement below:

