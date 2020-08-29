Cluster of COVID-19 cases identified at Jackson County Middle School, health dept. recommends closing school building

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Cumberland Valley District Health Department said on Monday they were notified of a few COVID-19 cases among staff inside the Jackson County Public School district. By Thursday, health officials said there were seven cases of COVID-19.

“We were discussing appropriate action in order to prevent more spread among the faculty and staff in that building,” said Public Health Director of Cumberland Valley District Health Department, Christie Green.

Health department officials told WYMT that the seven cases include faculty and staff and are in isolation. Students are not in the classroom and are participating in distance learning. Officials said no students are infected with COVID-19.

“We have greater than two people who have been effective at the same building who are not household contacts with one another,” added Green.

Friday morning, health officials had a meeting with school board officials and recommended they close the school building for the next two weeks.

“We’ve been in conversation yesterday and today and they’re very willing to do what’s the safest for the staff and the employees that they have on-site,” explained Green. “That was my recommendation to them, they asked me to put that in writing and they’re planning to move forward with that pretty much effective today,” said Green.

Green said this type of cluster was expected as staff return to schools.

“The quick action to identify those cases and get the isolation and quarantine going helps reduce that spread,” said Green.

Staff will teach from their homes as students continue with online learning.

“Teachers are prepared as their backup plan to do their educational day from home,” said Green.

You can read Jackson County Public School’s full statement below:

As recommended by the Cumberland Valley District Health, in conjunction with the Jackson County Health Department, the Jackson County Middle School will be closed beginning Friday, August 28, 2020 through Friday, September 11, 2020, due to the heightened risk for further spread of COVID-19 and the difficulty identifying all close contacts in the school setting with confidence. Teachers and staff will continue to deliver instruction from home through the virtual learning platform on the same daily schedule as currently done. We anticipate the transition should be seamless with minimal disruption to the students. The Jackson County Middle School building will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized during the closure. All staff will return to the Jackson County Middle School on Monday, September 14, 2020. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we navigate through these challenging times. We would also like to thank our local health department for their support and guidance.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.