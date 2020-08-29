Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 825 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths reported Saturday

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 825 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 47,577 cases.

“Unfortunately, today, I’m reporting the fourth-highest number of positives for COVID-19 that we’ve reported since our first case on March 6,” said Gov. Beshear. “Thankfully, our positivity rate is still below five at 4.59%.”

Of the newly reported cases, 145 were from children ages 18 and younger, 15 of those cases were kids five or younger. Two of those were under eight months old.

The Governor implored Kentuckians to “please do your part, live for your fellow human being and understand that we are all connected and that your decisions truly matter.”

The Governor also reported three new deaths Saturday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 921.

The deaths reported Sunday were all from Lincoln County: an 86-year-old woman and 81-and 94-year-old men.

“Now is the time to consider how you will celebrate Oaks, Derby and Labor Day in a way that allows you to share time with others while respecting the required masking and social distancing protocols,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health.

As of Saturday, at least 871,811 tests had been administered. The number of Kentuckians who have recovered stood is 10,328.

