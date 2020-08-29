Advertisement

Jamarcus Glover, ex-boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, arraigned in court

Jamarcus Glover.
Jamarcus Glover.(Louisville Metro Department of Corrections via WAVE)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jamarcus Glover, a central figure in the Breonna Taylor case, pleaded not guilty to several drug charges Friday.

Glover, 30, is charged with possession of a controlled substance for cocaine and heroin, trafficking in marijuana and cocaine, and tampering with evidence.

His attorney requested a lower bond, but Judge Jennifer Leibson denied that request, citing, in part, Glover’s criminal history in Mississippi, where he used to live.

“The two circuit court cases that are pending for both trafficking (in) controlled substance; now he’s picked up a new trafficking (in) controlled substance, and I find that the Mississippi warrant is also for drugs, so I find he is both a flight risk and a danger to our community,” she said.

Glover’s attorney, Scott Barton, said his client has handled all warrants related to his Mississippi cases, adding that Glover made every court date or posted bond.

Leibson said Glover has missed seven court appearances in the last two years and is a high risk to do it again.

Glover’s bond for being a fugitive was raised to $25,000, and his trafficking bond raised to $10,000. He’s due back in court Sept. 8.

