Keion Brooks Jr. shares thoughts on racial injustice

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky has just one returning player with experience on this year’s team and Keion Brooks Jr. is doing his best to be a leader on and off the court.

The Wildcat sophomore was recently named a member of the NABC Player Development Coalition, a diverse collection of Division I men’s basketball student-athletes that will provide valuable perspective and feedback on college basketball issues.

Friday, he spoke on issues of racial injustice. He says that some fans may not agree with players speaking out on issues because they have a difficult time separating the athletes from the sports they play.

“Just because I represent Kentucky basketball, and I go out there and I play in Rupp Arena, that does not mean I’m a person that does not have morals, values and opinions and views on certain things,” said Brooks Jr. “Like we have strong views on topics just like the fans do, and they just want us to go out there and entertain them for an hour or two and then just shut up, but that’s not going to work. That’s not how this is.”

