Advertisement

Keion Brooks Jr. shares thoughts on racial injustice

He says that some fans may not agree with players speaking out on issues because they have a difficult time separating the athletes from the sports they play.
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky has just one returning player with experience on this year’s team and Keion Brooks Jr. is doing his best to be a leader on and off the court.

The Wildcat sophomore was recently named a member of the NABC Player Development Coalition, a diverse collection of Division I men’s basketball student-athletes that will provide valuable perspective and feedback on college basketball issues.

Friday, he spoke on issues of racial injustice. He says that some fans may not agree with players speaking out on issues because they have a difficult time separating the athletes from the sports they play.

“Just because I represent Kentucky basketball, and I go out there and I play in Rupp Arena, that does not mean I’m a person that does not have morals, values and opinions and views on certain things,” said Brooks Jr. “Like we have strong views on topics just like the fans do, and they just want us to go out there and entertain them for an hour or two and then just shut up, but that’s not going to work. That’s not how this is.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Keion Brooks says he supports changing the name of Rupp Arena

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
John Calipari defends Brooks' comments

News

SEC announces new on-field guidelines for football

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The new guidelines restrict the number of people allowed on the field.

News

UK head coach Mark Stoops says he supports his team’s walkout, wants to be part of the solution

Updated: 4 hours ago
WKYT News at 5:00 PM

Sports

Auburn football cancelled last two practices due to COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Tigers are scheduled to open the season Sept. 26 against Kentucky.

Latest News

Sports

NBA playoffs resume Saturday as sides detail new commitments

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brian Mahoney
Play stopped Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t take the court for their playoff game against Orlando.

Sports

Legendary Arizona head coach Lute Olson dies at 85

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
He was the head coach of the Wildcats for 25 years, leading Arizona to five Final Fours and the 1997 national title.

News

Coaches want solid decision on play as Dept. of Education meets Friday

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT
|
By Brian Milam
For football coaches and players it has been a back-and-forth situation of trying to figure out what is coming up around the corner.

Sports

SEC sets new start dates, formats for fall seasons

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
SEC soccer will begin September 18 with SEC volleyball opening play October 16.

Sports

Racing board seeks DQ of Justify in Santa Anita Derby

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT
The racing board won’t file a complaint against Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert.

News

In show of solidarity, UK Football Team walks off practice field

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
UK officials have confirmed that the football team decided to leave the practice field on Thursday in a show of solidarity with recent protests across the nation.