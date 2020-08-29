Advertisement

Kentucky commit Christian Lewis scores three touchdowns on opening night

The three-star wide receiver torched a stout secondary in the process,
Kentucky commit Christian Lewis.
Kentucky commit Christian Lewis.(Ronald Gaines, Jr. CBS 42)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky football commit Christian Lewis scored three touchdowns for Pleasant Grove High School in Alabama Friday night in a 29-28 loss to Oxford.

The three-star wide receiver torched a stout secondary in the process in his team’s opening game of the season.

Lewis will be a freshman with the Wildcats next season and was recruited by Jon Sumrall. He picked Kentucky over Louisville, Notre Dame, Oregon and a ton of other schools.

