Kentucky commit Christian Lewis scores three touchdowns on opening night

Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky football commit Christian Lewis scored three touchdowns for Pleasant Grove High School in Alabama Friday night in a 29-28 loss to Oxford.
The three-star wide receiver torched a stout secondary in the process in his team’s opening game of the season.
Lewis will be a freshman with the Wildcats next season and was recruited by Jon Sumrall. He picked Kentucky over Louisville, Notre Dame, Oregon and a ton of other schools.
