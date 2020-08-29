Kentucky Newsmakers 8/28: Board of Elections Chairman Ben Chandler; EKU President Dr. David McFaddin

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the Chairman of the Kentucky Board of Elections and EKU President Dr. David McFaddin.

We’re coming up on a Kentucky election unlike any November race before. It will include wide-open absentee voting, early voting and in-person precincts on Election Day. Ben Chandler is here to talk with Bill Bryant, who has played lots of roles in Kentucky as state auditor, attorney general and a former congressman. He still wears several hats, as he’s the head of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky and provides some perspective on how Kentucky is dealing with the pandemic, and how the opioid crisis may actually be getting worse. He’s also the Chairman of the Kentucky Board of Elections, and talks about his concerns about funding for voting.

Eastern Kentucky University ended its search for a new president where it started. Dr. David McFaddin took the reigns last December as its interim president and a national search was to get underway for a permanent president. But as the world suddenly plunged into the pandemic, EKU’s temporary leader had to make quick decisions and sweeping changes, including rapidly moving online in the spring and redesigning the fall semester. In those trying times, the presidential search committee realized they already had their next president. Dr. McFaddin, a Paintsville native, joins WKYT to talk about the difficult changes he’s had to make, what EKU is doing to recognize racial justice issues, and more.

