Advertisement

One injured in overnight shooting in Lexington

Police say the shooting happened near Jeffrey Court, but the victim was found on the other side of Versailles Road.
Police say the shooting happened near Jeffrey Court, but the victim was found on the other side of Versailles Road.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Lexington police are investigating after an overnight shooting.

Officers believe it happened near Jeffrey Court, near Hillcrest Memorial Park.

At the scene, investigators say they found some cars with bullet holes, but they found the victim on the other side of Versailles Road.

The victim is expected to recover.

No word at this time on possible suspects or motives.

WKYT is following this story and will update it with additional details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mentor for at-risk youth talks importance of community centers around Lexington

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
A mentor for at-risk youth in Lexington, Logan Avritt, says centers’ hours were changed during of the pandemic, but he and other advocates tell WKYT they’re barely open at all now.

News

Annual Honor Flight canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled an annual event that gives dozens of war veterans a free trip to Washington D.C.

News

After 2019 shooting, lawyer sued Fayette Mall for ’negligent security’

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
A Lexington lawyer said the mall should do more to protect its patrons, to abide by the law.

Newsmakers

Kentucky Newsmakers 8/28: Board of Elections Chairman Ben Chandler; EKU President Dr. David McFaddin

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the Chairman of the Kentucky Board of Elections and EKU President Dr. David McFaddin.

Latest News

Sports

Keion Brooks says he supports changing the name of Rupp Arena

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
John Calipari defends Brooks' comments

News

SEC announces new on-field guidelines for football

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The new guidelines restrict the number of people allowed on the field.

Sports

Keion Brooks Jr. shares thoughts on racial injustice

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
He says that some fans may not agree with players speaking out on issues because they have a difficult time separating the athletes from the sports they play.

News

Back to School event fills 500 backpacks for Floyd County children

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Students entering kindergarten through 5th grade received a backpack loaded with school supplies during the event, which was held in a drive-thru fashion.

News

Madison Co. officials warn public of COVID-19 scam

Updated: 13 hours ago
WKYT News at 5:30 PM

News

Kentucky Theatre set to close temporarily

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
According to a press release, the Kentucky Theatre will close temporarily beginning Oct. 1.