One injured in overnight shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Lexington police are investigating after an overnight shooting.

Officers believe it happened near Jeffrey Court, near Hillcrest Memorial Park.

At the scene, investigators say they found some cars with bullet holes, but they found the victim on the other side of Versailles Road.

The victim is expected to recover.

No word at this time on possible suspects or motives.

