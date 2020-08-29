Advertisement

Police investigating Lexington shooting

(AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Lexington were called to the scene of a shooting Saturday afternoon.

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Charles Avenue.

Officers confirm one victim was injured in the shooting. They have been taken to a hospital.

Lexington Police say they are still working on gathering suspect information, and the investigation is ongoing.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear: 825 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths reported Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 852 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 47,577 cases.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Active pattern remains through next week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
While Laura has moved to the east, an active pattern still remains for much of next week with Autumn air not far behind

News

Teachers find ways to keep students engaged through virtual classes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
While teachers had more time to prepare for the fall semester compared to NTI days in the spring, there are still some glitches to work out. Such as, if teachers don't have students right in front of them, how can that their students keep focused to make the most out of their school days?

Sports

Kentucky commit Christian Lewis scores three touchdowns on opening night

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The three-star wide receiver torched a stout secondary in the process.

Sports

Cincinnati Bengals deliver statement on racial inequality

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Center Trey Hopkins and rookie quarterback Joe Burrow made the statement in front of their team.

News

One injured in overnight shooting in Lexington

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington police are investigating after an overnight shooting.

News

Mentor for at-risk youth talks importance of community centers around Lexington

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
A mentor for at-risk youth in Lexington, Logan Avritt, says centers’ hours were changed during of the pandemic, but he and other advocates tell WKYT they’re barely open at all now.

News

Annual Honor Flight canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled an annual event that gives dozens of war veterans a free trip to Washington D.C.

News

After 2019 shooting, lawyer sued Fayette Mall for ’negligent security’

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
A Lexington lawyer said the mall should do more to protect its patrons, to abide by the law.

Newsmakers

Kentucky Newsmakers 8/28: Board of Elections Chairman Ben Chandler; EKU President Dr. David McFaddin

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the Chairman of the Kentucky Board of Elections and EKU President Dr. David McFaddin.