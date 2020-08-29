Police investigating Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Lexington were called to the scene of a shooting Saturday afternoon.

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Charles Avenue.

Officers confirm one victim was injured in the shooting. They have been taken to a hospital.

Lexington Police say they are still working on gathering suspect information, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.