SEC announces new on-field guidelines for football

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Thursday, the Southeastern Conference finalized dates for fall sports seasons, and today the conference has released new guidance for football games.

The new guidelines restrict the number of people allowed on the field.

Bands will not be allowed to perform on the field, and for stadiums with reduced capacities, the visiting team’s band and spirit squad won’t be allowed in the stadium.

Friday’s announcement also limits the number of essential personnel allowed on the field.

“Essential personnel shall be the only individuals who have game day access to field and sideline, to include student-athletes, coaches and support personnel, game officials, medical personnel, limited institutional personnel, law enforcement, a limited number of photographers and contracted radio/TV personnel, and other limited personnel essential to the execution of the game.”

