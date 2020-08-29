Advertisement

Teachers find ways to keep students engaged through virtual classes

“Teaching them to take some ownership and to advocate for themselves and figure out what works for them, which really is a great skill... when you get to college there’s not someone controlling the environment for you,” Sewell says.
“Teaching them to take some ownership and to advocate for themselves and figure out what works for them, which really is a great skill... when you get to college there’s not someone controlling the environment for you,” Sewell says.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Wednesday was back to school in Fayette County. While teachers have had more time to prepare compared to NTI days in the spring, there are still some glitches to work out.

Such as, if teachers don’t have students right in front of them, how can ensure that their students keep focused to make the most out of their school days?

“There’s ways just like in the classroom that you can check on your kids and make sure they’re engaged with what they’re doing,” says Tates Creek High School teacher Amanda Sewell.

Sewell uses a Zoom feature allowing students to send reactions. Plus, she creates chat boxes and live polls. These are some tools for helping her know her students are paying attention.

“We’re trying really hard to make it as if we were in the classroom hands-on, it’s just not sitting in front of the scream listening to someone drown on,” Sewell says.

Sewell can’t provide a quiet environment, but she shares this in itself is a lesson for students they can’t find in their books.

“Teaching them to take some ownership and to advocate for themselves and figure out what works for them, which really is a great skill especially for the high school level, because you know when you get to college there’s not someone controlling the environment for you,” Sewell says.

That’s not all.

“Kids really are more comfortable asking questions if they’re not in front of a lot of people,” Sewell says.

Showing all situations provide new learning opportunities, even if we wish kids could be physically in the classroom.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Kentucky commit Christian Lewis scores three touchdowns on opening night

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Walker
The three-star wide receiver torched a stout secondary in the process.

Sports

Cincinnati Bengals deliver statement on racial inequality

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Walker
Center Trey Hopkins and rookie quarterback Joe Burrow made the statement in front of their team.

News

One injured in overnight shooting in Lexington

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington police are investigating after an overnight shooting.

News

Mentor for at-risk youth talks importance of community centers around Lexington

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
A mentor for at-risk youth in Lexington, Logan Avritt, says centers’ hours were changed during of the pandemic, but he and other advocates tell WKYT they’re barely open at all now.

Latest News

News

Annual Honor Flight canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled an annual event that gives dozens of war veterans a free trip to Washington D.C.

News

After 2019 shooting, lawyer sued Fayette Mall for ’negligent security’

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
A Lexington lawyer said the mall should do more to protect its patrons, to abide by the law.

Newsmakers

Kentucky Newsmakers 8/28: Board of Elections Chairman Ben Chandler; EKU President Dr. David McFaddin

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the Chairman of the Kentucky Board of Elections and EKU President Dr. David McFaddin.

Sports

Keion Brooks says he supports changing the name of Rupp Arena

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
John Calipari defends Brooks' comments

News

SEC announces new on-field guidelines for football

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The new guidelines restrict the number of people allowed on the field.

Sports

Keion Brooks Jr. shares thoughts on racial injustice

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
He says that some fans may not agree with players speaking out on issues because they have a difficult time separating the athletes from the sports they play.