5 injured, including 14-year-old, during shooting at Hopkins Co. block party

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) – Madisonville police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning at the intersection of Elm Street and Pride Avenue.

Officers say they were called out around 1:30 a.m. on an assault call.

According to investigators, around 100 people were having a block party when someone began shooting a firearm. At least one other person, who remains unidentified, also began shooting.

Police say when they arrived, they found five different people who had been hit by gunfire.

One victim, 43-year-old Lahonda Walker of Madisonville had to be flown to a hospital, where she remains in serious condition.

Another victim, a 14-year-old juvenile was also flown to the hospital.

Three others were taken to Baptist Health Madisonville for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say they have been unable to locate any witnesses who can identify who was shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

