Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Heavy rain moves in for Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a beautiful end to the weekend, now the focus turns to an active pattern that takes over for the week ahead with multiple rounds of heavy rain and storms.

Mostly dry conditions will last through the beginning of this evening, but as we head later into this evening and tonight isolated, scattered showers will increase. This rain will be ahead of our next system moving in overnight. This evening, temperatures will stay on the mild side, slowly cooling down through the 70s and eventually ending up in the 60s overnight.

By Monday morning, temperatures will be in the mid-60s with scattered showers around. Shower and thunderstorm activity will increase throughout the day and last through the evening. At times these storms will be capable of producing torrential rainfall, which could lead to some localized high water issues. Highs on Monday are expected to stay below average in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Some dry time will return on Tuesday, but even that doesn’t stay for long as yet another system comes in by Wednesday/Thursday. The second system coming in will provide another chance for strong storms and torrential rainfall. Once that cold front passes through on Thursday, much cooler and better feeling air will arrive by the end of the week and next weekend. Highs through the middle of the week will be in the mid to lower 80s, and then after the front, we will be looking at mid-70s as highs.

