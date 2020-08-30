Advertisement

Anthony Davis scores 43, Lakers eliminate Trail Blazers

The Lakers will play the winner of the series between Houston and Oklahoma City.
Anthony Davis and the Lakers eliminate the Portland Trail Blazers.
Anthony Davis and the Lakers eliminate the Portland Trail Blazers.(Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images.)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - LeBron James had 36 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and the Los Angeles Lakers advanced to the Western Conference semifinals, beating the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers 131-122 in Game 5 on Saturday night.

Anthony Davis had a playoff-best 43 points for the top-seeded Lakers in their first playoff appearance since 2013.

The Rockets took a 3-2 lead with a 114-80 victory earlier Saturday. CJ McCollum had 36 points and Carmelo Anthony 27 for the surprisingly scrappy Trail Blazers, They played without injured All-Star guard Damian Lillard.

WKYT News at 5:00 PM