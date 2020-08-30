Central Arkansas tops Austin Peay 24-17 in first college football game
Lujuan Winningham caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Breylin Smith with 34 seconds left.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Lujuan Winningham caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Breylin Smith with 34 seconds left to lift Central Arkansas to a 24-17 victory over Austin Peay on Saturday night in college football’s first game of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Austin Peay took the lead on quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall’s 1-yard touchdown run and Cole Deeds’ extra point with 1:40 left.
Oatsvall’s desperation heave on the last play was intercepted by Tamaurian Wilson near the goal line.
