Central Arkansas tops Austin Peay 24-17 in first college football game

Lujuan Winningham caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Breylin Smith with 34 seconds left.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Lujuan Winningham caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Breylin Smith with 34 seconds left to lift Central Arkansas to a 24-17 victory over Austin Peay on Saturday night in college football’s first game of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Austin Peay took the lead on quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall’s 1-yard touchdown run and Cole Deeds’ extra point with 1:40 left.

Oatsvall’s desperation heave on the last play was intercepted by Tamaurian Wilson near the goal line.

WKYT News at 5:00 PM