Advertisement

Friends and family of late activist Anita Franklin speak out against violence

Anita Franklin was a vocal advocate against gun violence. Franklin died suddenly in February, and her absence is felt in community conversations.
Anita Franklin was a vocal advocate against gun violence. Franklin died suddenly in February, and her absence is felt in community conversations.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a summer with far too much violence in Lexington.

We’ve heard from anti-violence advocates in Lexington urging teens to put the guns down. But for this year’s peace walk there’s a major voice missing: Anita Franklin.

Franklin died suddenly in February, and her absence is felt in community conversations.

“My mom to me was a superhero. Her mission was to make her community in Lexington, which is our community, a better place,” said Ricardo Franklin, Anita’s son.

Anita Franklin was a vocal advocate against gun violence. Her son Ricardo, isn’t the only person who saw her as a leader in the city.

“Anita, having lost her son Antonio, She took a terrible grief and turned it into something very positive. Very hopeful,” says Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton.

Her loss has been felt lately, especially as The city of Lexington is going through tough times. City officials say eight teenagers have lost their lives to gun violence since April.

Her friends and colleagues know exactly what she would say right now.

“Put the guns down,” said Kenya Ballard, a friend of Anita.

“She made us aware to say ‘enough is enough.’ We’ve buried enough children. We need to be responsible and have these people held accountable for the things they’re doing,” said another friend of Anita, Marita Cole.

Now, as community members plan the Peace Walk Anita hosted year after year, they’re using their memories to guide them.

“And she made sure that everybody was included. So we all know what she wanted to come out of her peace walks and how she always wanted them ran because she would pull us all into it and say you do this you do that you do this you do that,” said friend of Anita, Deana Howard.

A plan to keep Anita Franklin’s message and legacy alive.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Kentucky Supreme Court briefs filed in executive order case

Updated: 14 minutes ago
The legal battle over the governor’s response to COVID-19 will soon come to a head.

News

WATCH | Patrons remember time spent at Kentucky Theatre before it closes

Updated: 14 minutes ago
A staple in the Lexington community will temporarily close it’s doors next month.

News

Kentucky Supreme Court briefs filed in executive order case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
The legal battle over the governor’s response to COVID-19 will soon come to a head.

News

Patrons remember time spent at Kentucky Theatre before it closes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
The theatre’s doors have always been open to young people in need of a job or adults in need of an escape. And after almost 100 years of patrons filling the seats, the Kentucky Theatre will bring down the curtain one last time.

Latest News

Sports

Landon Young proud that Kentucky is dominating in-state recruiting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Wildcats have commitments from four of the Top 8 players in the state in the 2021 class.

Sports

Mark Stoops reacts to COVID-19 outbreaks among SEC teams

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
After cancelling practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to an outbreak, Auburn cancelled Saturday’s scrimmage.

News

Police investigating Lexington shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police in Lexington were called to the scene of a shooting Saturday afternoon.

News

Gov. Beshear: 825 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths reported Saturday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 852 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 47,577 cases.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Active pattern remains through next week

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
While Laura has moved to the east, an active pattern still remains for much of next week with Autumn air not far behind

News

Teachers find ways to keep students engaged through virtual classes

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
While teachers had more time to prepare for the fall semester compared to NTI days in the spring, there are still some glitches to work out. Such as, if teachers don't have students right in front of them, how can that their students keep focused to make the most out of their school days?