Friends and family of late activist Anita Franklin speak out against violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a summer with far too much violence in Lexington.

We’ve heard from anti-violence advocates in Lexington urging teens to put the guns down. But for this year’s peace walk there’s a major voice missing: Anita Franklin.

Franklin died suddenly in February, and her absence is felt in community conversations.

“My mom to me was a superhero. Her mission was to make her community in Lexington, which is our community, a better place,” said Ricardo Franklin, Anita’s son.

Anita Franklin was a vocal advocate against gun violence. Her son Ricardo, isn’t the only person who saw her as a leader in the city.

“Anita, having lost her son Antonio, She took a terrible grief and turned it into something very positive. Very hopeful,” says Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton.

Her loss has been felt lately, especially as The city of Lexington is going through tough times. City officials say eight teenagers have lost their lives to gun violence since April.

Her friends and colleagues know exactly what she would say right now.

“Put the guns down,” said Kenya Ballard, a friend of Anita.

“She made us aware to say ‘enough is enough.’ We’ve buried enough children. We need to be responsible and have these people held accountable for the things they’re doing,” said another friend of Anita, Marita Cole.

Now, as community members plan the Peace Walk Anita hosted year after year, they’re using their memories to guide them.

“And she made sure that everybody was included. So we all know what she wanted to come out of her peace walks and how she always wanted them ran because she would pull us all into it and say you do this you do that you do this you do that,” said friend of Anita, Deana Howard.

A plan to keep Anita Franklin’s message and legacy alive.

