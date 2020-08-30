Gov. Beshear reports 462 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 462 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 48,032 cases.

“With today’s 462 new positive cases of COVID-19, this last week has been our single largest week ever for new cases of COVID: 4,503. It brings our total number of cases to date to 48,032,” the Governor said. “That means we have to do better. With this number of cases we see more people hospitalized, we see sadly more people being lost. So please wear your mask, please make good decisions. This is a time when this virus is spreading aggressively.”

Of the newly reported cases, 79 were from children ages 18 and younger, 13 of those cases were kids five or younger. The youngest is two months old.

“We have almost 80 of today’s cases being kids 18 and under,” the Governor said. “That’s a lot of school-age kids, so please be careful.”

The Governor also reported nine new deaths Sunday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 930.

The deaths reported Sunday include an 82-year-old man from Lincoln County; a 66-year-old woman from Russell County; a 71-year-old man from Green County; an 80-year-old woman from Calloway County; an 83-year-old man from Harlan County, a 75-year-old man and an 87-year-old woman from Casey County; and an 82-year-old man and a 90-year-old woman from Fayette County.

“This being the single highest week for new cases: Do your best. We can’t be tired, we can’t give up,” Gov. Beshear said. “We have to bring it every week, because this virus is going to continue to take people we love. So, Mask Up Kentucky. Let’s beat COVID-19.”

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some information is unavailable until Monday. As of Saturday, at least 871,811 tests had been administered. The number of Kentuckians who have recovered stood is 10,328.

