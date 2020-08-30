Jimmie Johnson proud of ending NASCAR career with seven titles

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Jimmie Johnson reflected on his legacy shortly after getting knocked out of playoff contention at Daytona International Speedway.

Johnson posted a picture on Instagram of his battered No. 48 Chevrolet that was caught up in a late-race wreck.

The crash meant his racing career would end without a record-setting eighth Cup Series championship. Johnson wrote on Instagram that he was proud to end his career with seven titles. Johnson is retiring from full-time Cup competition at the end of this season.

His career will be hard to match, let alone top, for anyone moving forward.

