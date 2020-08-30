Kentucky volunteers travel south to help with Hurricane Laura relief efforts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Baptist Disaster relief is answering the call to help victims of Hurricane Laura.

Coy Webb says he was contacted around 10 PM on Saturday night. Crews were on the road by noon on Sunday. Another group will depart on Monday morning.

Volunteers will help in parts of Louisiana and Texas. They have a mobile kitchen to feed people, and a group of chainsaws to clear trees from homes and roadways.

Webb says helping during a pandemic is tricky, but they’re able to practice social distancing. While the pandvirus put a pause on some relief efforts so far this year, Webb says volunteers still jumped at the opportunity to help out. They’re excited to make a difference.

“One of the great things in disaster, I’ve never seen where people aren’t glad to see you,” he explained. “They’re just so glad that somebody cares about them to come, somebody cares enough to try to help. I can’t remember, doing this in 13 years, that we’ve had a negative experience in someone not wanting to see us there.”

WKYT and its partner IHeartRadio are standing up with the American Red Cross to help relief efforts in places impacted by Hurricane Laura. To help Red Cross relief efforts, Kentuckians can make an online donation.

