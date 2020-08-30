Landon Young proud that Kentucky is dominating in-state recruiting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Since Mark Stoops arrived at Kentucky back in 2012, his staff has put an emphasis on dominating in-state recruiting and years later, that strategy is paying off in a big way.

His Wildcats have played in four straight bowl games, winning both the Citrus Bowl and Belk Bowl the past two years.

The Citrus Bowl team won 10 games, the most by a Kentucky squad since the 1970s.

That in-state dominance has continued in the 2021 class. The Wildcats have commitments from four of the Top 8 players in the state and they are likely to pick up the No. 1 player in the state on Sunday.

Landon Young is a key cog on the offensive line and played his high school football at Lafayette in Lexington. He loves that some of the top players in Kentucky are staying home to play college football.

"To see not only the good athletes that are coming out of Kentucky but they are also wanting to choose Kentucky as their school is really cool."@UKFootball lineman @Landon_Young_67 loves the fact that TOP in-state recruits are choosing the Wildcats on a consistent basis. #BBN pic.twitter.com/UDJqU2c5oR — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) August 29, 2020

“That’s really awesome because Kentucky is never really looked at as a football state,” said Young. “You see a lot of different states that are are considered more of a football state than Kentucky. To see the product of really good athletes coming out of this state is really really cool.”

“To see not only the good athletes that are coming out of Kentucky, but they are also wanting to choose Kentucky as their school is really cool. More Kentucky boys coming here is going to continue to make that difference. We have pride like no other guy on this team. We are playing for our home state, we are playing for our family, we are playing for our lord. It’s our chance to give something back and represent that across our chest.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.